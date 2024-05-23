Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ted Cruz got into a tense exchange with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after the host asked him point blank whether he’d accept the results of the 2024 presidential election.

“In 2024 will you certify the election results? Do you plan to object or will you accept the results regardless of who wins the election?” Ms Collins asked.

The Republican senator insisted it was “actually a ridiculous question,” then went on to argue that there was voter fraud in 2020, even if it wasn’t enough to change the outcome of the election.

The senator also suggested that there was a peaceful transfer of power in 2021, seemingly disregarding the January 6 Capitol riot and the multiple attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election results.

“If the Democrats win, I will accept the result but I'm not going to ignore fraud regardless of what happens,” he said in the interview with Ms Collins, who asked if there was fraud in 2020.

“Of course there was fraud,” Mr Cruz said.

“No, there wasn't and you still objected,” the CNN host shot back.

“Oh, you know, for a fact there was zero voter fraud. Really? What's your basis for that? Show me your evidence,” Mr Cruz demanded.

Ms Collins noted that they did three hand recounts in Georgia, and she mentioned that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said on 12 November 2020 that “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

“You're saying zero voter fraud occurred? That's what you just said,” Mr Cruz pressed.

“Nothing that would have changed the outcome,” Ms Collins said.

“That’s a different statement,” the senator pushed on.

A few moments later, Mr Cruz said, “I think there was significant voter fraud in 2020.”

“I tried to look through history and precedent and the best precedent I could find was the election of 1876,” Mr Cruz said. “1876 was between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel Tilden, and what happened there, there were serious allegations of voter fraud and Congress didn't throw its hands up and say, ‘You know what? CNN demanded that I accept the results no matter what. So ignore the fraud. I gotta go.’”

Mr Cruz said he wanted an election commission in 2020, similar to the one in 1876.

“So in 1876, what Congress did is it appointed an election commission. It consisted of 15 people – five House members, five senators, five Supreme Court justices,” he said. “The Election Commission was charged with studying the evidence and making a determination of what voter fraud occurred and that determined the winner. And what I called for in 2020, was to do the same thing – appoint an Election Commission and 11 senators joined me.”

Ms Collins noted that by that time, cases challenging the results had been thrown out of “many courts.”

“There was no widespread fraud,” she said.

“I don't remember there being a president who was refusing to turn over the transition of power and facilitate it,” she added in reference to the Capitol riot and Mr Trump’s refusal to hand over power to President Joe Biden in a peaceful manner.

“Trump didn’t either, Joe Biden became president,” Mr Cruz insisted.