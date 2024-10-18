DNC knows its key endorsement all too well as it launches new Swift themed ads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Democratic National Committee has launched a last minute campaign designed to capitalize on one of its most high-profile backers – Taylor Swift.

The DNC announced the campaign on Friday – with just over two weeks to go before election day – in an attempt to galvanize younger voters, and fans of the US pop megastar and guide them into their “Kamala Era.”

Swift announced her official endorsement of Kamala Harris in the race on September 10, moments after the presidential debate with Donald Trump, saying that she was voting for Harris “because she fights for the rights and causes I believe.”

The ‘Shake It Off’ and ‘All Too Well’ singer, who is set to perform in Miami on Friday as part of a final set of dates on her The Eras Tour, also urged people to do their research and register to vote.

The DNC’s Swift-themed “I Will Vote” campaign includes an exclusive new Snapchat filter urging young voters to be “fearless” on the issues that will decide this election – including abortion and the economy.

The snapchat filter will feature “In My Voting Era” at the top.

Swift announced her official endorsement of Kamala Harris in the race on September 10, moments after the presidential debate with Donald Trump ( AP )

The ads will kick off in Miami with a mobile billboard on a boat near Swift’s concert venue, as well as other billboards across the city, and the filter will be available in other key battleground states.

“This election will determine the future for young voters, from student loan debt relief and economic opportunity to whether they have fewer rights than their grandmothers did,” said Rosemary Boeglin, DNC Communications Director.

“Democrats are reaching out to young voters where they are, from concert venues to social media platforms, to make sure they have the resources they need to cast their ballot.

The singer has previously urged people to do their research and register to vote ( PA Wire )

“We’re not taking any vote for granted, and we’ll continue to make sure young voters across the country know everything that’s at stake and the stark contrast between Vice President Harris’ New Way Forward and Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda.

“Our country’s youth are mobilized to speak now for the future they deserve, and they’ll elect Vice President Harris, Governor Tim Walz, and Democrats down the ballot in November.”

The DNC has previously leaned into having Swift on board with the Harris campaign, offering friendship bracelets featuring words including “voter” and “Democrat,” in the style of those worn by fans during the The Eras Tour.

In her Instagram post, Swift wrote: “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.

The singer signed off the post as a “Childless Cat Lady” – a reference to controversial comments made by Trump running mate JD Vance about Democratic leaders.