GOP senate candidate mourns death of ‘heart and soul’ of his team
Tatum Dale’s death comes as Andy Barr gears up to make a bid to replace Mitch McConnell in Congress
A GOP lawmaker is mourning the death of his Senate campaign manager, whom he described as the “heart and soul” of his team.
Tatum Dale, who had previously served as Rep. Andy Barr’s deputy chief of staff, died on Christmas Eve, with the Congressman sharing a lengthy statement about his former colleague shortly after.
“Tatum loved her family, her faith, and her Commonwealth," Barr wrote in the statement. "She made me a better Congressman, our staff better public servants, and we will all miss her forever.
“From Murray to Lexington and everywhere in the Commonwealth that she touched, we hope you will all join us in praying for Tatum’s family and friends — and be forever inspired by her memory to serve others.”
Dale began working for Barr, who is the representative for the Lexington area in Kentucky, in 2012 when he launched a bid for Congress.
According to Barr, Dale became instrumental in running his political operation, writing that she had held “almost every job in my office.”
When Barr announced he would run for the seat to replace retiring former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2026, Dale took over as manager of his congressional campaign.
Dale’s cause of death has not yet been made public.
Meanwhile, tributes from her Republican colleagues have flooded in on social media.
Former Senator Ralph Alvarado, who is running to replace Barr, wrote on X that he was “devastated” to hear about her death.
“Tatum was an amazing person, a highly respected political operative, and a truly loved and dear friend to all who were fortunate enough to know her,” he continued.
Daniel Cameron, who is running against Barr to replace McConnell, described Tatum as a “friend.”
“She will be truly missed,” he wrote on X. “Makenze and I will be praying for her family and all of Team Barr.
Sean Southard, a communications director for Montana GOP Governor Greg Gianforte, said that he was “truly shocked” by Dale’s death.
“Tatum was one of those hardworking people who seemed to be at every GOP event,” he wrote. “Praying for her family and her work colleagues.”
Dale’s death comes as the race to replace McConnell continues to heat up.
McConnell is the longest-serving senator in Kentucky history.
The 83-year-old has come under widespread criticism for remaining in power due to his advancing years. He has been recorded falling and freezing during interviews on the Hill.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks