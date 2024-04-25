✕ Close US Supreme Court to hear Trump immunity claim

Whether or not a president has immunity from criminal prosecution is at the Supreme Court this morning thanks to Donald Trump.

In a case brought by the former president, Mr Trump is asking the nine justices on the court to determine if he is protected from criminal prosecution based on the indictment brought against him by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith regarding his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Mr Trump’s lawyers argue that he is immune from the four criminal charges based on the Supreme Court case Nixon v Fitzgerald which determined that presidents are protected from civil lawsuits.

But Mr Smith says different, citing United States v Nixon, a ruling that found presidents are not immune from the criminal judicial process.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court will decide in the case that’s set to be a landmark ruling.

Mr Trump will not be in attendance to witness the hearing as he is required to be in New York for the latest installment of his hush money trial.