Supreme Court to hear January 6 cases that could affect Trump

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 13 December 2023 10:21
Trump Fraud Lawsuit

The US Supreme Court will hear a case of a January 6 defendant that could potentially affect former president Donald Trump’s legal battles.

The Supreme Court will hear the case of Joseph Fischer, who was charged for his role in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6. Prosecutors also charged Edward Lang and Garrett Miller on similar counts, specifically with one count of obstructing an official proceeding since they disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

All three of the men argue that Mr Fischer could not have obstructed a congressional proceeding because of the fact that Mr Fischer arrived at the Capitol after Congress had already recessed.

But in April, the US Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling which said that individuals who assault law enforcement officers “ can be charged with corruptly obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding.”

In August, the Justice Department charged Mr Trump with obstructing an official proceeding as a result of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Mr Trump’s actions on and leading up to January 6.

