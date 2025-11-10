Supreme Court takes swift action on Kim Davis bid to overturn same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court has swiftly rejected a longshot request to overturn the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage, leaving in place a decade-old ruling that has upheld marriage equality across the United States.
Last week, justices met in their private conference to decide whether to take up new cases, including a request from Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who infamously refused to issue a marriage license to two men.
She sought to overturn the landmark decision in Obergefell v Hodges. The justices denied her petition Monday.
This is a developing story
