Supreme Court takes swift action on Kim Davis bid to overturn same-sex marriage

Justice deny longshot attempt to overturn Obergefell v Hodges

Alex Woodward
in New York
Monday 10 November 2025 09:45 EST
(REUTERS)

The Supreme Court has swiftly rejected a longshot request to overturn the landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage, leaving in place a decade-old ruling that has upheld marriage equality across the United States.

Last week, justices met in their private conference to decide whether to take up new cases, including a request from Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who infamously refused to issue a marriage license to two men.

She sought to overturn the landmark decision in Obergefell v Hodges. The justices denied her petition Monday.

This is a developing story

