Watch live as Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, briefs the media on Thursday 31 August.

Discussions over tropical storm Idalia are likely to dominate the press conference, after extreme weather left three people dead across Florida and Georgia.

The storm continues to hammer North Carolina with heavy flooding.

Idalia ploughed into Florida as a Category 3 Hurricane on Wednesday morning before losing power as it moved inland.

Florida Highway Patrol said two men were killed in two separate weather-related road accidents on Wednesday morning, while Joe Biden said it is hard to “deny” the impact of the climate crisis following recent events.

“I don’t think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore,” he said on Wednesday, as he reacted to the storm, as well as recent wildfires in Maui.

“Just look around. Historic floods. I mean, historic floods. More intense droughts, extreme heat, and significant wildfires have caused significant damage.”