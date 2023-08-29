House GOP leader Steve Scalise announces cancer diagnosis

The no. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives announced a diagnosis of blood cancer on Monday.

Steve Scalise, leader of the Republican majority and deputy to Speaker Kevin McCarthy, announced the news in a press release Monday morning, and explained that he expected to work through his treatment period.

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer,” wrote Mr Scalise in the statement.

He continued: “I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months. I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.”

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges.”

This is the second time Mr Scalise will undergo major medical care while serving in the House. He previously underwent surgery after being wounded in the hip during the 2017 shooting attack at a practice for the annual congressional baseball match.

