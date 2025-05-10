Trump’s MAGA world predicts friction between Pope and the president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Key figures from Donald Trump’s MAGA movement have decried the appointment of the first American Pope.

Not much is known about Pope Leo’s political alliances, though he has been openly critical of the Trump government’s anti-immigration stance.

In the run-up to his election on Thursday as the 267th pope, the then-cardinal Robert Prevost criticised US vice president JD Vance on his social media platform on X, formerly Twitter.

Leo shared an article from a Catholic publication with the headline, “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

Mr Trump has so far only said that Leo's election was a "great honour" for the US. However, some of the president’s most vocal supporters have been critical towards the new pontiff and quick to attack him.

open image in gallery Pope Leo replaced the late Pope Francis after a Conclave vote on Thursday ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, Mr Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon said Leo’s election was “jaw-dropping”.

"It is shocking to me that a guy could be selected to be the Pope that had had the Twitter feed and the statements he's had against American senior politicians," Mr Bannon said.

The practising Catholic predicted there's "definitely going to be friction" between the new pontiff and the US president.

Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist who reportedly has the US president’s ear, described the new Pope as "anti-Trump, anti-Maga, pro-open Borders, and a total Marxist like Pope Francis".

However, New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan said on Friday he thought Leo would seek to build bridges with all world leaders, including Mr Trump.

open image in gallery Steve Bannon predicted there's ‘definitely going to be friction’ between Leo and Trump ( Getty )

The new pope shares some policy similarities with the Mr Trump team. He opposes abortion, as does Trump and Vance.

But he supports work to combat climate change, according to a post urging followers to sign a Catholic climate petition. Mr Trump removed the US from the Paris climate accord that fights global warming.