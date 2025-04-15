Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s former White House strategist and rightwing podcaster Steve Bannon is on a mission against the president’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

He wants him yanked off the media because he’s “close to an unmitigated disaster,” Bannon slammed on his podcast Monday.

Lutnick, former CEO of financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald, is an almost always gregarious, smiling salesman for Trump’s economic vision, whatever that might be on a given day. But he doesn’t often seem super clear on what that vision is or what might most appeal to Trump supporters.

“I don’t know why Lutnick’s still doing media. Let me be blunt,” said Bannon, who pointed out that Lutnick had been tech billionaire Elon Musk’s pick for Treasury secretary. “I think he’s close to being an unmitigated disaster. We should see a lot less of Lutnick on TV,” he added.

“We have to have a clear message so people understand what the process is,” Bannon added, claiming there is a “well thought through” process concerning Trump’s ping-ponging tariffs that have rattled the markets.

open image in gallery Extreme-right podcaster and Donald Trump's former White House strategist appears to flash a NAZI salute during his speech Thursday at CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland ( Screen Grab/CPAC Livestream/RSBN )

Last week Lutnick pushed a vision of a happy future army of “millions” of Americans delighted to screw screws into cell phones once tariffs somehow move those kinds of jobs back to the U.S. from China.

"The army of millions and millions of human beings screwing in little screws to make iPhones — that kind of thing is going to come to America," he boasted to CBS News (to the horror of many who responded on social media).

But then in a total turnaround he said those were the kind of jobs that would be automated.

Bannon smirked on his podcast: “No we’re not doing this so robots have a better life.”

Is the Trump administration considering any kind of subsidy or bailout for U.S. farmers or other industries to help weather the impact from tariffs?



"I have not participated in any meetings with respect to that," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick tells @margbrennan. pic.twitter.com/xBWRwRx2Of — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 6, 2025

Lutnick was also the one who said that Trump’s tariffs would not cause a recession, but then said if they did cause a recession it would be “worth it.” He has also insisted that only “fraudsters” worry about the possibility of missing their Social Security checks, and that his 94-year-old mother-in-law would never “call and complain” if her check didn’t show up.

Bannon has also railed against Lutnick supporter Musk, primarily for pushing special H-1B visas for immigrants to do higher-paying tech work, while leaving jobs like screwing in screws to Americans. He has also called Musk a “parasitic illegal immigrant.”

Lutnick could not immediately be reached for comment.