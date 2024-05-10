Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A federal court of appeals upheld Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress charge after he appealed the conviction.

Bannon, an ex-adviser to Donald Trump, is now closer to facing his four-month jail sentence after a three-judge panel with the Washington, DC Court of Appeals denied his appeal.

Bannon still has legal recourse, however. However, Bannon could appeal to the full panel of judges serving in the capital’s highest court. He could also petition the US Supreme Court to hear his appeal.

A Washington, DC jury convicted Bannon in July 2022 after he failed to comply with a Congressional subpoena related to the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots.

He was sentenced to four months in jail and handed a $6,500 fine three months later. His sentence was put on hold after his legal team appealed the conviction.

More to come...