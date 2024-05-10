Jump to content

Steve Bannon faces four months in jail after losing appeal for contempt of Congress charge

Bannon is a former adviser to Donald Trump

Katie Hawkinson
Friday 10 May 2024 15:49
Comments
(The Independent)

A federal court of appeals upheld Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress charge after he appealed the conviction.

Bannon, an ex-adviser to Donald Trump, is now closer to facing his four-month jail sentence after a three-judge panel with the Washington, DC Court of Appeals denied his appeal.

Bannon still has legal recourse, however. However, Bannon could appeal to the full panel of judges serving in the capital’s highest court. He could also petition the US Supreme Court to hear his appeal.

A Washington, DC jury convicted Bannon in July 2022 after he failed to comply with a Congressional subpoena related to the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots.

He was sentenced to four months in jail and handed a $6,500 fine three months later. His sentence was put on hold after his legal team appealed the conviction.

More to come...

