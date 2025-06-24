Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, the architect of much of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration agenda, owns up to $250,000 dollars in stock in government contractor Palantir, according to disclosures.

The investment, held in one of Miller’s children’s brokerage accounts, raises conflict of interest red flags as the tech company continues to play a substantial role in the work of U.S. immigration officials.

“Given Palantir's contracts with ICE, and Miller's work with the agency, that raises ethics concerns,” watchdog group Citizens for Ethics in Washington wrote on X on Tuesday.

The government dismissed the concerns over the holdings, which were disclosed in financial filings obtained by the Project on Government Oversight watchdog group, showing revisions as recent as June 4.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin called the group’s report “very silly” while the White House claimed that Miller confirmed to ethics officials that “he has and will continue to recuse from participating in official matters that could affect those stocks.”

White House dpeuty chief of staff Stephen Miller disclosed owning more than $100,000 in stock of Palantir, a tech firm with numerous contracts with the federal government, including on immigration work ( Getty Images )

Palantir has long served as a government contractor, working with a variety of U.S. agencies on issues ranging from tax data to distributing vaccines, but the firm has occupied a prominent — and lucrative — role as the Trump administration pursues its mass deportation campaign.

In April, the firm won a $30 million Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract to deliver an operating system tracking and managing deportations, as well as granting “near real-time visibility” on those who “self-deport.”

Leaked chats obtained by 404 Media describe the company assisting ICE with finding the physical location of people slated for deportation.

The firm is also reportedly assisting the Trump administration as it looks to streamline and centralize government data about millions of Americans, an effort which has drawn criticism from members of Congress who fear it could usher in mass surveillance.

Palantir insists it is not building any “master list” for the government, and that its separate agency customers control the data they process using Palantir tools within clear legal and ethical guardrails.

Miller’s reported investments are the latest sign of Palantir’s deep ties with the new administration.

As of December, the firm was reportedly in talks with defense tech company Anduril, as well as eventual White House advisor Elon Musk’s SpaceX, to form a consortium to bid on government contracts, according to the Financial Times.

Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, was among the scores of tech executives who donated to Trump’s inauguration in January — $1 million, in his case — and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel was a key backer and former employer of Vice President JD Vance.

Once Trump was in office, the firm won a $795 million Pentagon contract, and its name appeared among the high-profile corporate sponsors of the Army’s 250th anniversary event in Washington earlier this month.

Palantir’s chief technology officer was among the prominent tech executives formally sworn into the Army’s new innovation corps this month.

The watchdog group that obtained Miller’s filing identified 11 other administration officials who either currently hold or have owned stock in Palantir, though none with holdings as large as Miller.

In May, a group of former Palantir employees warned in an open letter that the company was “normalizing authoritarianism under the guise of a ‘revolution’ led by oligarchs.”

“By supporting Trump’s administration, Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative, and dangerous expansions of executive power, they have abandoned their responsibility and are in violation of Palantir’s Code of Conduct,” the employees wrote.

The company has long insisted it is guided by a patriotic mission and strict care for civil liberties.

“Palantir’s founding mission and our commitment to privacy and civil liberties, which have guided our work for over 20 years, help the US government deliver essential services to the American people,” it wrote in a June blog post, after Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to company leadership criticizing it for allegedly “enabling and profiting from serious violations of federal law by the Trump administration.”