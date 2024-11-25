Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A California Republican has penned a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the State Department reportedly held “therapy and listening sessions” for employees following President-elect Donald Trump’s November victory.

Representative Darrell Issa penned the letter on November 19 after The Free Beacon, a conservative media outlet, reported the State Department offered stress management webinars on November 8 and November 13 to employees.

At least one of the sessions was titled "Managing stress during change” and offered “tips and practical strategies for managing stress and maintaining your well being,” according to the Beacon.

"Change is a constant in our lives, but it can often bring about stress and uncertainty," an email to employees advertising a webinar read, according to the Beacon. "Join us for an insightful webinar where we delve into effective stress management techniques to help you navigate these challenging times.”

The Beacon also reported that members of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs held an informal meeting earlier this month, which one unnamed source with knowledge of the discussion said was a “cry session” over Trump’s victory.

open image in gallery Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on November 13. Issa’s letter to Blinken included a request for more information on the reported sessions, including their cost and agendas ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

In his letter, Issa says he is concerned these reported sessions are “catering” to employees “personally devastated” by Trump’s win. The Independent has not independently verified whether these sessions took place.

It is unclear whether the agency organized the two reported sessions before or after Election Day. It’s also unclear to what extent employees discussed the election results, if at all, during the two reported sessions. The Independent has contacted the State Department for more information.

“As a Senior Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I write to you regarding reports of official post-election State Department therapy and listening sessions,” Issa wrote, citing the Beacon’s article. “I am concerned that the Department is catering to federal employees who are personally devastated by the normal functioning of American democracy through the provision of government-funded mental health counseling because Kamala Harris was not elected President of the United States.”

“It is disturbing that ostensibly nonpartisan government officials would suffer a personal meltdown over the results of a free and fair election, something the United States champions around the world,” Issa continued. “It is unacceptable that the Department accommodates this behavior and subsidizes it with taxpayer dollars.”

“The mental health of our foreign service personnel is important, but The Department has no obligation to indulge and promote the leftist political predilections of its employees and soothe their frayed nerves because of the good-faith votes of – and at the personal expense of – the American taxpayers.”

Issa requested a meeting no later than November 22 with the “appropriate officials” to learn more about the sessions, including their agenda, their cost and whether they were held overseas.

Issa’s spokesperson Jonathan Wilcox told The Independent that The Free Beacon report is “very reliable.” Issa’s letter relies on “media reports and our own sourcing and contacts,” he added.

When asked to provide more information on Issa’s own sourcing, Wilcox responded, “The Free Beacon has this story cold.”

The State Department also has not replied to Issa’s letter, Wilcox said.

“After four years of failure, the State Department needs a thorough housecleaning,” he told The Independent. “Only wholesale reform can get State back on track.”