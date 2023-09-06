Donald Trump has been accused by special counsel Jack Smith of making “daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in the former president’s 20202 election trial.

Mr Smith’s claims against the Republican 2024 frontrunner about his impact on the Washington DC jury pool came in a new filing in the federal criminal case.

It is part of a court fight between the special counsel’s office and Mr Trump’s legal team over a filing that the Justice Department wants to make under seal.

Mr Smith’s statement came after federal prosecutors on Tuesday tried to file court documents partially under seal and partially on the public docket, according to CNN.

Mr Trump’s team then argued that the filings should not be made to the public docket until they have 14 days to respond.

“Such a requirement would grind litigation in this case to a halt, which is particularly infeasible given the pressing matters before the Court — including the defendant’s daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool in this case, as described in the Government’s motion,” the special prosecutor’s office stated.