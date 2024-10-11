Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

State officials have rejected SpaceX’s plans to launch further rockets in California, after Elon Musk’s recent “aggressive” insertion into the US presidential race.

Questions have been raised as to whether actions by the space exploration company, owned by Musk, should be considered federal or private activity.

The plan to increase the number of SpaceX rocket launches to up to 50 a year was rejected by the California Coastal Commission on Thursday, with some officials citing Musk’s incredibly political posts on his social media platform X.

“We’re dealing with a company, the head of which has aggressively injected himself into the presidential race,” commission Chair Caryl Hart said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) jumps on stage as he joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania ( AFP via Getty Images )

“This company (SpaceX) is owned by the richest person in the world with direct control of what could be the most expansive communications system on the planet,” Commissioner Mike Wilson said. “Just last week that person was talking about political retribution.”

In recent weeks, Musk’s involvement in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has become more stark. He has been overtly in favor of the former president on his “free speech” platform X, and appeared at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on October 5 where he addressed Trump supporters.

He has also jumped on Trump bandwagon of attacking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) over its response to devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida – peddling conspiracies that federal funds are being used on illegal immigrants instead of flood victims.

“Elon Musk is hopping about the country, spewing and tweeting political falsehoods and attacking FEMA while claiming his desire to help hurricane victims with free Starlink access to the internet,” Commissioner Gretchen Newsom said.

Concerns have been raised by California officials about Musk’s increasing involvement in the presidential race and his endorsement of Donald Trump ( AFP via Getty Images )

Members of the commission also lauded military officials for their work to reach an agreement about further launches, following assurances that steps would be taken to mitigate damage to local wildlife, the Los Angeles Times reported.

However they added their main concern is that it should be SpaceX representatives who appear before the commission to obtain permits for the company’s growing rocket program, not military officials.

“It is essential that SpaceX apply for a [Coastal Development Permit],” Hart said. “We’re going to hit a wall here.”

The Independent has contacted SpaceX for comment on the decision by the California Coastal Commission.