Watch live: Nikki Haley continues South Carolina campaign ahead of primary

Watch live as Nikki Haley continues her campaign in South Carolina on Thursday, 22 February, ahead of this weekend’s Republican primary.

It comes as the state’s former governor trails Donald Trump by a significant margin in all available polling.

Ms Haley, 52, has vowed not to leave the Republican primary election, telling the Associated Press she will stay in the fight against the former president regardless of this weekend’s South Carolina primary result, and at least until after Super Tuesday.

“I refuse to quit. South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere,” she said at a speech in Greenville on Tuesday.

The former UN ambassador finished third in the Iowa caucuses and came second in New Hampshire, picking up 43.2 per cent of the vote to Mr Trump’s 54.3 per cent.