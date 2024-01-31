Watch live: TikTok, X, Meta, and Snap CEOs testify at Senate child safety hearing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the CEOs of TikTok, X/Twitter, Meta, Discord, and Snap testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation on Wednesday, 31 March.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, X/Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, and Discord CEO Jason Citron are scheduled to testify.

The tech leaders will appear before lawmakers to answer questions on the steps their companies are taking to keep children safe online.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, is likely to be a central focus of the hearing.

The California-based tech giant has been sued by several states that allege it knowingly and deliberately designed features on Instagram and Facebook to make them addictive to children, and has not protected them from online predators.

Thirty-three states filed a lawsuit in federal court in California, claiming that Meta collects data on children under 13 without their parents’ consent, in violation of federal law.

Nine attorneys general are filing lawsuits in their respective states.

In a statement, Meta said it shares “the attorneys general’s commitment to providing teens with safe, positive experiences online, and have already introduced over 30 tools to support teens and their families.”