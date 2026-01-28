Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Smithsonian Institution’s vision for America’s 250th anniversary is still unclear as the institution faces pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration, a new report claims.

The revered museum, education, and research complex’s plans for the country’s milestone this summer remain up in the air amid an “ideological battle” with the Trump administration. The Hill reports

This comes after Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch III said he sent some documents about planned exhibits to the White House earlier this month, in response to the administration’s demand for the details of what its museums and programs are doing for the country’s 250th anniversary, the Associated Press reports.

Janet Marstine, a retired associate professor of museum studies at the University of Leicester, told The Hill that Bunch is “doing his best to walk a tightrope.”

“Given President Trump’s denial of the complexities of history and his penchant for retribution, Bunch has been forced to compromise the autonomy of Smithsonian museums,” she said.

The Smithsonian Institution's plans for America's 250th anniversary are still unclear, a new report claims ( Getty Images )

In a letter to Bunch last month, White House budget director Russell Vought and domestic policy director Vince Haley said the Trump administration wants the Smithsonian to be “well positioned to play an important role during the historic yearlong celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday that is fast approaching.”

“We wish to be assured that none of the leadership of the Smithsonian museums is confused about the fact that the United States has been among the greatest forces for good in the history of the world,” the letter reads.

“The American people will have no patience for any museum that is diffident about America’s founding or otherwise uncomfortable conveying a positive view of American history, one which is justifiably proud of our country’s accomplishments and record,” the letter continues.

When asked for comment, the White House provided The Independent with a statement from Mark Paoletta, general counsel for the Office of Management and Budget.

“The Smithsonian provided additional documents to the White House per the White House’s letter requesting additional materials on exhibits. The documents are currently being reviewed, and we will continue to engage with the Smithsonian upon our review,” Paoletta said.

The Independent has contacted the Smithsonian Institution for comment.

In March, Trump issued an executive order claiming the Smithsonian had “come under the influence of divisive, race-centered ideology.” He then ordered officials to work with Congress to “prohibit expenditure on exhibits or programs that degrade shared American values, divide Americans based on race, or promote programs or ideologies inconsistent with Federal law and policy.”

The White House then released a list of Smithsonian exhibits about gender, immigration, race and sexuality that it found objectionable in August.

Over the summer, the Smithsonian also removed, then reinstated, an exhibit about Trump’s two impeachments. Museum officials said at the time they were "not asked by any administration or other government official to remove content from the exhibit” and described the change as part of a routine replacement.

Then, earlier this month, the National Portrait Gallery swapped out Trump’sportrait and removed accompanying text that referenced his impeachment and the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The change came after a Trump administration official previously complained about the accompanying text several months ago, according to The Washington Post.

When asked about the change, a Smithsonian spokesperson told The Independent the museum is “exploring quotes or tombstone labels, which provide only general information, such as the artist's name."