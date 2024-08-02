Simone Biles trolls Trump after making Olympic history: ‘I love my Black job’

Support truly

Simone Biles has taken a swipe at Donald Trump declaring she loves her “Black job” after she swept the board at the Paris Olympics this week.

The 27-year-old star had already earned the title of Team USA’s most decorated gymnast of all time before she touched down in France. This week, she then made further history by winning her sixth Olympic gold medal and her second in this year’s games.

After taking gold in the all-round competition on Thursday – becoming only the third and oldest woman to take the top medal twice – Biles took to social media to troll Trump, following his shocking remarks about Kamala Harris’ racial heritage at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) conference.

Smiling and pouting in her diamond-laden team jacket, the gymnast reshared two photos of herself showing off her shimmering gold medal after scoring an impressive and 59.131, topping Brazil’s Rebeca Andrad by more than a point.

“I love my Black job,” she posted, alongside a black love heart in the early hours of Friday morning.

Social media users were quick to chime in with their very own Trump trolling, with one person commenting: “Hang on Trump is saying you only just recently became Black.”

“You’re black now? I thought you were a gymnast? Now you’re black too?” a second teased.

Trump has previously been trolled online for his phrase “Black jobs” yet he brought up the term again during his disastrous appearance at the NABJ this week.

Speaking on stage, the former president told a roomful of Black journalists that immigrants are taking “Black jobs.”

When asked to define what constitutes a Black job, he claimed: “A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is.”

He also made scathing comments about Harris, the first Black and Asian-American vice president, wildly and falsely claiming that she “happened to turn Black” only recently.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black,” he said, before asking: “So I don’t know - Is she Indian? Or is she Black?”

Trump has faced a swarm of backlash from Democrats, pundits and the wider public for the racially-charged remarks.

Following his appearance at the event, the hashtag #WhenIturnedBlack began trending on X as social media users rallied together to mock his unhinged comments.

Donald Trump speaks on a panel of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday ( Reuters )

“Where were you when the blackness finally took over your body? Share your stories. This is a safe space,” former Comedy Central star Roy Wood Jr quipped in an X post along with the hashtag.

Harris’ prospective running mate Mark Kelly branded the comments “overtly racist” and said they reveal Trump to be a “desperate and scared old man” in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Trump’s running mate JD Vance, meanwhile, was quick to leap to defend him.

The Ohio senator, who has three biracial children with his wife of Indian heritage Usha Chilukuri, brushed off the backlash as “hysterical”.

“How nice it is to have an American leader who’s not afraid to go into hostile places and actually answer some tough questions,” Vance said. “I think he pointed out the fundamental chameleon-like nature of Kamala Harris.”