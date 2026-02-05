Senator expresses ‘deep concern’ about CIA activity in cryptic letter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A U.S. senator sent a cryptic letter to the head of the Central Intelligence Agency, conveying alarm about the agency’s operations.

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden — an Oregon Democrat who serves on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence — posted a brief letter addressed to CIA Director John Ratcliffe, drawing his attention to an earlier “classified” message.

“I write to alert you to a classified letter I sent you earlier today, in which I express deep concerns about CIA activities,” Wyden wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this important matter.”

It’s not clear what activities — whether at home or abroad — Wyden was referring to.

Spokespeople for the senator and the CIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent.

open image in gallery Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, sent a cryptic letter to the head of the CIA, citing his 'deep concerns' about the agency's activities ( Getty )

Wyden, who was first elected in 1996, has long been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration. Last month, he asked the 79-year-old Republican president to provide information about a Rolex watch and gold bar he accepted from a European businessman last year. He’s also accused federal immigration agents of “lawless” behavior amidst the president’s immigration crackdown.

His newly released letter comes after a series of developments within the intelligence community.

Late last month, CNN reported that the Trump administration plans to establish a permanent CIA presence in Venezuela, following the U.S. military operation that captured deposed President Nicolás Maduro. In October, the president authorized the agency to conduct covert operations in the Latin American nation.

open image in gallery The brief letter was sent to Ratcliffe on Wednesday ( Ron Wyden )

Shortly after Maduro’s ouster, Ratcliffe — a former Texas congressman, who served as Trump’s director of national intelligence during his first term — met with interim Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez in Caracas for a two-hour meeting.

And, on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that DNI Tulsi Gabbard faces a whistleblower complaint which is so classified that officials debated over how to properly inform Congress.

The disclosure of the complaint, which is being kept in a safe, could trigger “grave damage to national security,” one unnamed official told the outlet.

Members of Congress have since been provided with a redacted version of the complaint against Gabbard.