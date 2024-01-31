Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on social media safety, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told major tech CEOS they have “blood on their hands.”

“Mr Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us, I know you don’t mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands, you have a product that’s killing people,” Mr Graham, a Republican, said at the hearing.

TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg were the only CEOs who appeared voluntarily, Mr Durbin said. Discord CEO Jason Citron, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, and X CEO Linda Yaccarino attended under subpoenas, he said.

The remarks came as the CEOs of X, TikTok, Discord, Meta and Snap gathered in Washington DC Wednesday morning to testify to the committee, led by Chairman Dick Durbin of Illinois and Ranking Member Graham.

The hearing began with video testimonies from survivors of childhood sexual abuse on social media, as well as their families. The loved ones of those who have died by suicide after suffering from childhood sexual abuse online also spoke via video.

Senate hearings with tech CEOs have been historically contentious, and Wednesday’s hearing was no different.

In his introduction, Mr Graham called on lawmakers to repeal Section 230 , a portion of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. The section protects social media companies by providing immunity to civil liability based on third-party content or the removal of content under some circumstances.

This is a developing story...