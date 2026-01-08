Republicans break ranks to halt future Trump attacks on Venezuela
Five GOP senators break ranks to pass War Powers resolution as Democrats fall into line
A group of Republican senators delivered Donald Trump a message of opposition to begin the new year on Thursday as the White House threatens a ground invasion in Venezuela without congressional approval.
Five members of the president’s party broke ranks to support a War Powers Act resolution sponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, aimed at preventing the White House from using resources to support further military action inside Venezuela following the capture of the country’s leader Nicolas Maduro over the weekend.
The resolution passed with a greater showing of Republican support than had manifested for a similar resolution in the fall, which took place before the raid on Venezuela’s capital to capture Maduro. Just one Democrat, John Fetterman, expressed support for the president’s actions in response to the Maduro raid, but even he fell into line and voted with his party on Thursday.
Thursday’s vote now stands as one of the largest shows of Republican resistance on Capitol Hill so far during Donald Trump’s second presidency.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
