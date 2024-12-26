Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

John Lennon’s son exchanged childish insults with other social media users after being criticized for defending Elon Musk, even hitting one user with a “mom” joke.

Sean Lennon, 49 – the only child of the Beatles legend and Yoko Ono – came under fire after remarking online about the levels of influence that the tech billionaire has been wielding on US politics in recent weeks.

Democrats have slammed the billionaire and suggested he is calling the shots instead of Trump. Some even began referring to him as "President Musk" after the pair joined forces to tank a proposed stopgap spending bill in Congress.

open image in gallery Lennon took to X to comment about the levels of influence that tech billionaire Elon Musk has been having on US politics in recent weeks ( AP )

“People complaining about @elonmusk’s influence never complained about Gates or Google or Soros or Bezos or Zuck ... the list goes on,” Lennon wrote on December 19 in a tepid defense of the tech mogul.

While some agreed with the post, many took issue with the opinion, with one user telling him that he was “full of s***.”

“Soy,” Lennon replied, referring to his vegetarianism. Another invoked the musician’s famous lineage, telling him: “Your dad is rolling in his grave.”

“Your mom is rolling in my bed,” Lennon wrote back. When the user highlighted that he was a “50 year old man,” he shot back: “And your mom still coming back for more.”

Lennon is no stranger to getting into online spats, having previously joined the discourse surrounding Donald Trump’s apparent dislike of pop sensation Taylor Swift.

The President-elect wrote: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on Truth Social after the singer endorsed his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

open image in gallery Lennon hit back at other social media users who questioned his comments about Musk ( AP )

"I can’t think of a single song so I don’t really know if I like it or not," Lennon said diplomatically on social media of Swift’s music at the time.

"But I know she is a uniquely successful American. A young woman who has done things in a way that no one has done before her,” he added.