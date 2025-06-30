Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Department of Transportation has scrapped a rule mandating speed-limiting devices on heavy-duty trucks, allowing them to race along the nation’s highways at top speed.

The devices in question, also known as governors, place a limit on the maximum speed at which large trucks can travel by preventing their engines from running any faster than a preset number of revolutions per minute. This typically means they cannot go faster than 55 to 70mph in the interest of safety and improving fuel efficiency.

But their requirement is now being dropped as part of a new DOT package intended to ease conditions for long-haul truckers. It also includes a $275m investment in expanding truck parking spaces and simplifying the wording of federal regulations.

A commerical big-rig leaves an industrial depot to make a delivery

“Mandating speed limiters on heavy-duty trucks isn’t just an inconvenience – it is a safety hazard when drivers are forced to go slower than the flow of traffic,” the DOT said in a statement announcing the package.

“The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration [FMCSA] and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are withdrawing a joint rulemaking that proposed to require speed-limiting devices on heavy vehicles.

“This decision respects the professionalism of drivers and acknowledges the proposed rulemaking lacked a sufficiently clear and compelling safety justification.”

Donald Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said: “Truckers keep America running. While the country sleeps, truckers grind through the night to help keep shelves stocked, families fed, and businesses humming.

“It’s a job that requires grit and dedication. But for too long Washington, D.C., has made work harder for truckers. That ends today. Thanks to President Trump, we’re getting Washington out of your trucks and your business.”

Duffy’s release explaining the package is headlined “America First, Safety First” and represents a move to entrust drivers with more responsibility and reduce government overreach.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said truckers 'keep America running'

However, it could be argued that dropping speed-limiting devices increases the likelihood of road accidents by removing a barrier to faster driving and allowing for a greater degree of risk on the highways.

According to FMCSA statistics for the last five years, the U.S. recorded 143,000 truck accidents in 2020 (a low figure due to the Covid-19 pandemic restricting movement), rising to 166,000 in 2021.

The total fell slightly to 165,000 in 2022 and was at 155,000 in 2023 and 151,000 in 2024. For the year to May 1 2025, there have been 39,000.

Of the total 819,000 accidents between 2020 and this spring, just six percent involved a fatality.

Duffy’s announcement follows Trump’s executive order in late April stipulating that English should be the official language of American trucking, calling it “a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers.”

The order said it was “common sense” that drivers “should be able to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with traffic safety, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station officers.”

It instructed the DOT to introduce new testing and enforcement to ensure that drivers can speak English “sufficiently to converse with the general public.”