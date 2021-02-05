Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An air traffic controller told NBC News Friday that it was "not safe" for people to fly via Newark Liberty International Airport amid severe delays and staff shortages.

But Donald Trump's transportation secretary Sean Duffy apparently had something different on his mind that evening: tacos.

"Nice to come home on a Friday night to home-cooked steak tacos after a long week working at the Department of Transport!" the former reality TV star and congressman said on X (née Twitter) on Saturday afternoon, adding the hashtag "#LatinaWife.”

The post quickly drew scorn from other X users, demanding that he "DO [HIS] JOB" and "fix the airports.”

"Guess you didn't have to fly anywhere," snarked one user. "Who cares about all the plane crashes as long as Real World Sean gets his tacos!" said another, referring to Duffy's spell on the long-running MTV reality show.

"Soooo great to hear that you like tacos but can you work a little harder and make the planes stop crashing?" asked Democratic podcaster and former Barack Obama aide Tommy Vietor.

Since then, as of Monday evening, Duffy — who spent nine years representing Wisconsin in the House of Representatives — has not commented on Newark Liberty's deepening crisis or the controller's safety claim, either from his personal X account or his official Department of Transport account.

He previously claimed that the problems at Newark stem from outdated and faulty technology, as well as a nationwide air traffic controller shortage, which he promised to address with extra financial incentives.

Beginning earlier this month, Newark has suffered increasingly severe delays, cancellations, equipment failures and staff shortages, reaching a new depth on Saturday after United Airlines slashed 35 daily lights from its Newark schedule.

According to The Daily Beast, NBC reporter Tom Costello said on MSNBC on Friday that he had been warned by a Newark controller that it was "not a safe situation right now for the flying public.”

"Don’t fly into Newark. Avoid Newark at all costs," Costello said the source had warned him.

Duffy has called the equipment outages "unacceptable," and vowed to "build an all-new air traffic control system" as well as "supercharging" the workforce by recruiting new controllers and tempting old ones not to retire.