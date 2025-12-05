Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers are wearing pajamas to the airport more often in protest against Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s etiquette push.

The Trump administration has launched a campaign to “restore courtesy and class to air travel,” dubbed “The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You.”

In a press conference before Thanksgiving, Duffy urged flyers to “dress a little better.”

“Whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt,” he said, “I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which maybe encourages us to maybe behave all a little better. Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport,” the transportation secretary said.

Some passengers took that as an invitation to do the exact opposite.

open image in gallery Passengers are wearing pajamas to the airport more often in protest against Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s etiquette push ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

Democratic activist Johnny Palmadessa posted a video days after Duffy’s announcement, wearing pajama bottoms at the airport as a sound bite of the transportation secretary’s advice played in the background. He wrote that he was “triggering” Duffy with his sleepwear.

“The priorities of this administration are so not straight,” Palmadessa told The Washington Post.

He said President Donald Trump and Duffy should focus more on affordability issues so Americans have enough money to dress nicely.

Another TikToker recently shared a video showing off her sweatsuit at the airport. As audio of Duffy urging travelers to stop wearing pajamas played, the TikToker posed for the camera in her casual attire.

“Well now I absolutely must wear my pajamas to the airport!” she wrote.

open image in gallery In a press conference before Thanksgiving, Duffy told flyers, 'I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which maybe encourages us to maybe behave all a little better' ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

A third person on TikTok filmed herself walking with her luggage in a matching pajama set and slippers and wrote, “Me on the way to the airport after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told us to ‘dress with some respect.’”

The Independent has reached out to the Transportation Department for comment.

When announcing the Transportation Department’s new civility campaign in November, the agency provided what it called data to support “the feeling that travel has become more unruly.”

It said since 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration has seen a 400 percent increase in outbursts on airplanes, and that there have been nearly 14,000 “unruly passenger incidents” in the past four years.