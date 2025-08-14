Scott Baio has blunt response to former WWE star Tyrus after barb on Gutfeld!

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Scott Baio posted a blunt response to a cheap shot from WWE star Tyrus on the Fox News late-night show Gutfeld!.

Known for his work on classic sitcoms, including Happy Days and Charles in Charge, and the lead in the movie Bugsy Malone, Baio took exception to a joke that he was dead.

The actor, 64, has been largely absent from screens in recent years, with credits in just four projects since 2015.

Following Tyrus's comments as a regular panelist on Gutfeld!, Baio took to social media to post a video response.

He discussed his long career in entertainment, which began at the age of nine, and his extensive work in television, film, and directing, explaining what he has been doing over the past nine years.

“So last night, I'm watching Gutfeld!, which I'm a big fan of, and my friend Adam Hunter was on there; he was almost part of our family. He has a wonderful wife and daughter. We love him,” Baio began, referring to his comedian friend who was a guest on the show.

“And one of the guests, Tyrus, took a really, a really cheap shot at me, really unwarranted, that I was…he didn't know if I was alive or dead.”

“Well, Tyrus, just, just so you know. I've been in the entertainment business since I'm nine years old. I don't know how many television series I've had, maybe seven. I don't know how many movies I've done, a bunch, how much directing I've done, a bunch.

open image in gallery Scott Baio took exception to comments by former WWE star Tyrus that he didn't know if the actor was alive or dead ( YouTube/@scottbaioofficial )

“And I had a show on up until 2016, you know what happened in 2016, I spoke for President Trump, the first night of the Republican convention in Cleveland. And what do you think happened after that?” Baio continued.

“I got canceled. And the reason I got canceled is because I spoke for Trump, and the reason that I did it is because I want my daughter, whom I love, to grow up in the country that I grew up in, and after that, I had death threats, and my daughter had death threats.”

“So, that's kind of where I've been for the past nine years. Done some work in between that, but stuff for friends. But I've had the privilege and been blessed. that I don't have to do a damn thing. So that's where I've been,” he added.

open image in gallery Scott Baio gives two thumbs up during his speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio ( Getty Images )

Fans of Baio were quick to respond to his post, suggesting Tyrus apologize, calling the comment a “cheap shot” and “pretty disgusting,” with others saying that Baio had paid for his early support for Trump, as he explained in his video.

Tyrus, who appeared on the Fox News show to discuss the Trump administration's takeover of policing in Washington, D.C., has not responded to Baio.