Schumer says New York offices were targeted with ‘MAGA’ bomb threat emails
The email address alleged that the “2020 election was rigged”
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer's offices across New York were targeted with emailed bomb threats on Monday, with the messages referencing a claim that the “2020 election was rigged.”
Schumer confirmed that his offices in Rochester, Binghamton, and Long Island received the threats, which bore the subject line “MAGA”.
In a statement, Schumer said: “Local and federal law enforcement responded immediately and are conducting full security sweeps.” He added: “Everyone is safe, and I am grateful for their quick and professional response to ensure these offices remain safe and secure for all New Yorkers.”
A law enforcement source confirmed that Suffolk County police responded to Schumer’s Long Island office but could not confirm the details of the threat. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.
The U.S. Capitol Police declined comment, saying they do not discuss member security for safety reasons.
Schumer said in the statement that “these kinds of violent threats have absolutely no place in our political system.”
President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden but has falsely claimed since then that it was “rigged” or “stolen.” But courts dismissed or ruled against the campaign in dozens of lawsuits and the votes were certified by election officials in all 50 states.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments