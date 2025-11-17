Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is set to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Tuesday in the first White House visit by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler in over seven years.

The crown prince, widely known by his initials MBS, hasn’t been to the U.S. since the 2018 killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in Istanbul, which caused a global uproar.

U.S. intelligence concluded that MBS approved the capture or killing of Khashoggi, a prominent critic. He denied ordering the operation but acknowledged responsibility as the kingdom's de facto ruler.

More than seven years later, the world's largest economy and the world's top oil producer want to move forward.

Trump is seeking to cash in on a $600 billion Saudi investment pledge made during Trump's visit to the kingdom in May. He steered clear of mentioning human rights concerns during that trip and is expected to do so again.

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attend a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ( Getty )

The Saudi leader is seeking security guarantees amid regional turmoil and wants access to artificial intelligence technology and progress toward a deal on a civilian nuclear program.

"There is a page that has been turned" on Khashoggi's killing, said Aziz Alghashian, Saudi-based lecturer of international relations at Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

FOCUS ON DEFENSE DEAL

The United States and Saudi Arabia have long had an arrangement for the kingdom to sell oil at favorable prices and for the superpower to provide security in exchange.

That equation was shaken by Washington's failure to act when Iran struck oil installations in the kingdom in 2019. Concerns resurfaced in September, when Israel struck Doha, Qatar, in an attack it said targeted members of Palestinian militant group Hamas.

In the aftermath, Trump signed a defense pact with Qatar via executive order. Many analysts, diplomats and regional officials believe the Saudis will get something similar.

Saudi Arabia has sought a defence pact ratified by the U.S. Congress in recent negotiations. But Washington has made that contingent on the kingdom normalizing ties with Israel.

Riyadh has in turn linked that to a commitment from Israel's government, the most right-wing in its history, to Palestinian statehood. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who agreed to a Trump-brokered ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza last month after two years of war, on Sunday reaffirmed his staunch opposition to Palestinian independence.

A Trump executive order on defense similar to the pact with Qatar would fall short of the defense agreement the Saudis have sought. But Alghashian said it would "be a step on the way, part of the process, not the end of the process."

A Western diplomat based in the Gulf summed up the dynamic: "Trump wants normalization and Saudi wants a full defense pact, but the circumstances don't allow. In the end, both sides will likely get less than they want. That's diplomacy."

Dennis Ross, a former Middle East negotiator for Democratic and Republican administrations now at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said he expects an executive order that would call for the U.S. and the Saudis "to immediately consult on what to do in response to the threat" while not committing Washington to actively come to the defense of Riyadh.

"That could run the gamut of providing a range of different assistance, replacing arms, deploying defensive missile batteries like THAAD or Patriot, deploying naval forces with a Marine unit - to actively taking part in the combat in an offensive not only defensive manner," he said.

DEALS KEY AMID REGIONAL RIVALRY

Riyadh has also been pressing for deals in nuclear energy and artificial intelligence under its ambitious Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy and strengthen its position relative to regional rivals.

Securing approval to acquire advanced computer chips would be critical to the kingdom's plans to become a central node in global AI and to compete with the United Arab Emirates, which in June signed a U.S. multibillion-dollar data centre deal that gave it access to high-end chips.

MBS also wants to strike an agreement with Washington on developing a Saudi civilian nuclear program, part of his effort to diversify from oil.

Such a deal would unlock access to U.S. nuclear technology and security guarantees and help Saudi Arabia level up with the UAE, which has its own program, and traditional foe Iran.

But progress on a U.S. deal has been difficult because the Saudis did not want to agree to a U.S. stipulation that would rule out enriching uranium or reprocessing spent fuel - both potential paths to a bomb.

Ross said he expected an announcement of an agreement on nuclear energy, or at least a statement on progress towards one.