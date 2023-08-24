In a blast from the past, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin waded into 2020-era political signaling by burning a medical face mask to protest masking requirements amid surging Covid-19 cases.

Ms Palin posted a video showing her burning the face masks with matches and posted the hashtag "DontComply."

"Keep a smile on your face as you politely decline #MaskMandate," she wrote, with a thumbs-down emoji. "Today even Trig shook his head 'nope' ... not this time; if even in Alaska some are attempting [mask emjoi] then beware elsewhere."

Her son, Trig Palin, was also shown in the video.

The video was likely prompted by a number of entities reinstating mask requirements in response to a recent rise in Covid-19 cases throughout the country.

Earlier this week, Lionsgate Studio asked employees on certain floors of its Santa Monica, California offices to start masking again after a few workers tested positive for Covid-19, according to The Hill.

Kaiser Permanente also began to require staff, patients, and visitors to wear masks at its Santa Rosa, California, facility due to a spike in cases. Upstate Medical University in New York enacted similar measures last week in two of its hospitals.

Morris Brown College in Georgia has also issued mask mandates for their campuses, which earned them the ire of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"Americans have had enough COVID hysteria," she wrote on X/Twitter. "WE WILL NOT COMPLY!"

Even if Americans have had enough of Covid-19, it hasn't had enough of them; hospitalisations due to the illness have been rising over the last several weeks, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the spike, admissions are still low in 97 per cent of the US.