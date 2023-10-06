Rudy Giuliani has failed to pay nearly $550,000 in taxes, IRS reveals

Rudy Giuliani’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, has been placed under a federal tax lien by the IRS, as the former mayor owes over half a million dollars in unpaid taxes, records reveal.

The notice of a federal tax lien — in the amount of $549,435.26 — was filed on 1 September, according to Palm Beach County records. Mr Giuliani’s spokesperson, Ted Goodman, reacted to the reports by saying: “Mayor Giuliani is suing Joe Biden for defamation, and I get asked about a potential tax issue. You just can’t make this stuff up.”

He later told CNN: “Giuliani, through his accountant, has a formal agreement with the IRS to pay off the liability.”

Palm Beach County Property Appraiser records show Mr Giuliani’s Palm Beach condo to have a value of more than $3m.

The lien placed on his Palm Beach property is the latest indicator that the man once known as “America’s Mayor” is swamped in financial troubles amid a series of legal battles.

In one instance, his financial and legal mishaps seem to be particularly tangled. Mr Giuliani recently put his Upper East Side apartment in New York City up for sale, listed for $6.5m. This apartment appears to be the same one alluded to in the sexual assault lawsuit brought by Noelle Dunphy, Mr Giuliani’s former assistant. “Giuliani insisted that Ms. Dunphy stay in a guest suite in his Upper East Side apartment,” the complaint states, before describing the alleged assault.

On top of this suit, it was recently reported Mr Giuliani has failed to provide tens of thousands of dollars to two election workers after he was found liable last month for defaming them. The ex-Trump aide was also charged in the sweeping criminal case in Fulton County, Georgia.

To add insult to injury, his former lawyers sued him in September for about $1.3m in unpaid legal fees for representing him during investigations pertaining to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

As of this week, the former mayor announced that he was suing President Biden for defamation after the president used the phrase “Russian pawn” during a presidential debate in 2020.

The former mayor says that statement has cost him “millions and millions of dollars.”

Mr Giuliani has not been quiet about his need for cash. He tweeted in August, asking for money to be sent toward his legal defence fund. He included an address in Palm Beach where people can send checks.