Rudy Giuliani has claimed he can’t afford to buy food, just one week after he rocked up to vote in the election in his Mercedes.

The former New York City mayor issued a plea for cash on X in the early hours of Tuesday morning, sharing a crowd-funding link saying that he had been “persecuted to the highest level” for his support of Donald Trump.

“Wilkie Farr Law Firm is filled with a distorted left wing hate and vitriol. Judge Liman doesn’t seem to know the exemptions,” Giuliani said, referring to the judge presiding over the $150m defamation case against him.

“They have seized all my money which wasn’t much. I need legal representation against these evil people. I can’t buy food.”

As of Tuesday morning, his page had raised $115,615 out of a $250,000 target.

“America’s Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, has been persecuted to the highest level through law fare due to his support of President Donald Trump,” the page reads. “Therefore, we are raising funds to go directly to his legal defense.”

Judge Lewis Liman previously ordered Giuliani to transfer his $5.6m Madison Avenue co-op apartment — along with cash, 26 watches, his Mercedes Benz that was allegedly previously owned by Lauren Bacall, and other valuables — to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the election workers whom he has been ordered to pay $150m in the defamation case.

Rudy Giuliani rocked up to vote in Florida last week in his Mercedes ( REUTERS )

His legal team has argued that the ruling will render Giuliani “penniless and homeless.”

Giuliani has until November 14 to hand over his possessions or risk severe sanctions, Judge Liman ruled last week.

After appearing in court last Thursday, Giuliani told reporters outside that he had no regrets about defaming the two women after he falsely accused them of election fraud.

Giuliani quickly corrected himself to say that he did not believe he ever defamed them.

“Mr Trump doesn’t have to help me get out of this,” he added.

“All Mr Trump has to do is straighten out the legal system, and you’ll find out who the real criminals are.”

In court filings and in bankruptcy proceedings, Giuliani said he believes he is owed $2m from Trump’s campaign.