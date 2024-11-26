Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Watch live arrivals at a court in New York City for a hearing in Rudy Giuliani's case over the handover of property to two Georgia election workers he was found to have defamed on Tuesday, 26 November.

A judge will hear arguments about the former NYV mayor's attempt to change his lawyers in the case, as well as over subpoenas the election workers served on some of Giuliani's aides.

It comes after Giuliani asked the court to delay his trial with the pair of election workers he defamed so he can attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Giuliani’s trial is scheduled for January 16, 2025, four days before the President-elect's inauguration.

He has asked the court to adjourn the trial until on or after January 22, so that he can attend the inauguration events.

“There would be no harm to the plaintiffs by a delay of a few days in the trial schedule, and I am sure that the Court would have other dates available other than January 16, 17, or 20, 2025 for this trial,” when the inauguration events are set to take place, argued Joseph Cammarata, an attorney for Giuliani, in a Friday letter to the judge.

Last December, a jury found Giuliani owes Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss nearly $150m after he defamed them by spreading false claims that they manipulated the 2020 election results in favor of Joe Biden. The ruling led the disbarred attorney to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which has since been dismissed.

The mother-daughter duo are now allowed to seize his belongings to collect what they are owed.