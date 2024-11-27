Sketch artist describes Rudy Giuliani’s courtroom meltdown: ‘He’s losing it’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sketch artist Jane Rosenberg has encapsulated Rudy Giuliani’s apparent mental state as he faces financial ruin with a few simple words: “He’s losing it.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins described what took place in a New York courtroom on Tuesday as the former personal attorney to President-elect Donald Trump “throwing a tantrum”.

“Oftentimes, it's the transcripts that tell the story, but tonight, it's really these court sketches,” she told CNN.

open image in gallery Rudy Giuliani had an outburst during court proceedings saying that he can’t pay his bills ( REUTERS )

Giuliani exploded when a federal judge refused to delay the former New York mayor’s upcoming trial after the 80-year-old was accused by attorneys for a pair of defamed election workers of dragging his feet on complying with an order to turn over millions of dollars of his assets.

“The implication that I have not been diligent about it is totally incorrect,” Giuliani said. “Everything I have is tied up. I don't have a car, I don't have a credit card, I don't have cash.”

“I can’t get my bank account that truly would be mine because they have put stop orders on for example, my social security account, which they have no right to do. ... They put stop orders on my business account. I can’t pay my bills,” he added.

The judge said the next time Giuliani spoke out of turn, the court would have to “take action.”

open image in gallery Giuliani defamed two Georgia election workers with his lies about the 2020 election ( REUTERS )

“His decorum has certainly changed from when I sketched him 44 years ago as a prosecutor,” Rosenberg told Collins. “He's losing it. He was wild. I feel bad for anyone who represents him.”

Rosenberg went on to say that Giuliani “blurts out orders at his lawyers who are at the podium, and ... he's interrupting all the time.”

“He's yelling [at] his attorneys. ... and his attorney [is] turning around like he doesn't know how to handle it,” she added. “He's in the middle of speaking to a judge at the podium, and behind him [Giuliani] is shouting. He's shouting orders.”

open image in gallery Giuliani ranted about the Bidens outside the courthouse ( REUTERS )

On Tuesday, Judge Lewis Liman declined to delay a trial in the case following Giulaini’s repeated delays, missed deadlines, and his failure to show “anything close to due diligence” in regard to the evidence requirements and the title of a Mercedes Benz that he was ordered to hand over to the two women whom he defamed with his lies about the 2020 election.

Liman said Giuliani wouldn’t be allowed to speak again, telling Giuliani’s attorney Joseph Cammarata that “He’s either represented by counsel, or he’s permitted to proceed pro se — he can’t have hybrid representation.”

“There should be no higher priority for your client than complying with the court’s orders, period,” Liman added.

Cammarata replaced two attorneys who quit on Tuesday morning.