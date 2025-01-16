Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rudy Giuliani was nowhere to be seen when his trial in a federal courtroom in Manhattan was scheduled to begin on Thursday morning.

Four hours later, with a post on social media, the former New York City mayor celebrated a settlement in a long-running legal battle for control of his properties and assets.

A trial was set to determine whether Donald Trump’s former attorney can exempt his Florida condo and three World Series rings from a long list of assets he has been ordered by a court to hand over to two women he defamed in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

The court-ordered property seizures intended to chip away at the nearly $150 million he owes them after a blockbuster defamation verdict.

Giuliani was already forced to hand over the keys to his 1980 Mercedes Benz convertible, his New York penthouse apartment and more than a dozen watches after a protracted legal battle.

Last week, following a two-day hearing in the same courtroom, Giuliani was found in contempt of court for repeatedly blowing deadlines and dodging court orders. A few days later, in a different court with a different judge in Washington, D.C., Giuliani was held in contempt for repeatedly lying about the women he defamed more than four years ago.

“The past four years have been a living nightmare. We have fought to clear our names, restore our reputations, and prove that we did nothing wrong. Today is a major milestone in our journey,” now-former election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss said in a statement following Monday’s announcement.

“We have reached an agreement and we can now move forward with our lives,” they said. “We have agreed to allow Mr. Giuliani to retain his property in exchange for compensation and his promise not to ever defame us.”

In his statement, Giuliani said he will maintain possession of both his New York apartment and his Florida property, as well as “all” of his “personal belongings.”

“No one deserves to be subjected to threats, harassment, or intimidation. This litigation has taken its toll on all parties,” he wrote. “This whole episode was unfortunate. I and the Plaintiffs have agreed not to ever talk about each other in any defamatory manner, and I urge others to do the same.”