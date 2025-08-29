Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio joked that the upcoming Labor Day will be the most meaningful of his life “as someone with four jobs.”

Rubio, who until Friday has had more job titles than anyone in the Trump administration, was also serving as the acting archivist for the National Archives and Records Administration, Trump’s interim national security adviser, and acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Now the “secretary of everything” is handing control of USAID to White House budget director Russell Vought, who is trying to claw back nearly $5 billion from the embattled global aid agency in a process that congressional watchdogs have already warned is illegal.

“Since January, we’ve saved the taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. And with a small set of core programs moved over to the State Department, USAID is officially in close out mode,” Rubio said Friday.

“Russ is now at the helm to oversee the closeout of an agency that long ago went off the rails,” he added.

open image in gallery White House budget director Russell Vought is now overseeing USAID as he tries to claw back $5 billion from the foreign aid agency that was already approved by Congress — a process that lawmakers are blasting as an illegal attempt to subvert checks and balances ( Getty Images )

Vought — among the architects of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 blueprint for the Trump administration — is also juggling multiple job titles, including acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, another federal agency that is struggling to function after Trump’s upheaval.

On Friday, Vought’s budget office announced Trump’s plans to cancel roughly $5 billion in foreign aid through a process known as a “pocket rescission,” an effort to reclaim money that was already approved by Congress.

The government's internal watchdog had stressed earlier this month that pocket rescissions illegally undermine the congressional power of the purse and unconstitutionally erode the nation’s core system of checks and balances.

The White House now wants to cancel $5 billion in what it calls “woke and weaponized foreign aid money that violates the President's America First priorities.”

Members of Congress blasted the announcement, warning that Trump’s actions could trigger a government shutdown as lawmakers prepare for the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

“Article I of the Constitution makes clear that Congress has the responsibility for the power of the purse,” Republican Sen. Susan Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement.

“Any effort to rescind appropriated funds without congressional approval is a clear violation of the law,” she added.

open image in gallery Secretary of State Marco Rubio took over USAID as the Trump administration worked to close the agency. By July 1, Rubio said USAID would ‘officially cease to implement foreign assistance,’ upending dozens of global aid programs ( REUTERS )

“Russell Vought would like us all to believe that making this rescissions request just weeks away from the end of the fiscal year provides some sort of get-out-of-jail free card for this administration to simply not spend investments Congress has made,” said Sen. Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the committee.

“It emphatically does not,” she said in a statement. “Legal experts have made clear this scheme is illegal and so have my Republican colleagues.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump and congressional Republicans don’t have a plan to avoid a “painful and entirely unnecessary shutdown” as lawmakers stare down the clock.

USAID, which was among the world’s largest aid programs with hundreds of life-saving missions in dozens of countries, has already endured a virtual collapse within the first eight months of the Trump administration.

Hours after entering office, Trump issued an executive order imposing a 90-day freeze on all foreign aid distribution, then placed virtually all USAID staff on administrative leave while folding what remains of the dismantled agency into the State Department.

On July 1, Rubio said the agency would “officially cease to implement foreign assistance.”

Elon Musk, who assumed control of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency with a mandate to slash budgets across the federal government, said he wanted the agency to be fed into a “wood chipper.”

A recent study in The Lancet estimated Trump’s cuts could contribute to the deaths of 14 million million people by 2030, including as many as 5 million children under the age of 5.

On August 13, a federal appeals court ruled that the administration could continue withholding billions of dollars in foreign aid, dealing a major blow to relief groups and potentially teeing up a critical Supreme Court test to the president’s attempts to control funding approved by Congress.