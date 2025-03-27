Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Secretary of State Marco Rubio flatly admitted Wednesday that “someone made a big mistake” when a journalist was added to the encrypted Signal chat about bomb plans in Yemen earlier this month.

His remarks were in sharp contrast to other Trump administration officials who have downplayed the seriousness of the situation and any culpability as they testify before Congress.

They have insisted that none of the details of the planned bomb attacks, which occurred just hours later that same day March 15, rose to the level of classified information, implying sharing the information ahead of the attacks wasn’t a major security risk.

President Donald Trump himself has insisted it was “no big thing.”

The entire transcript of the communications was printed by The Atlantic Wednesday after editor Jeffrey Goldberg was surprised to find himself invited to participate in the chat, which he first reported Monday.

Rubio, who was on the chat, told reporters during a visit to Kingston, Jamaica Wednesday: “Obviously, someone made a mistake, someone made a big mistake and added a journalist” to the discussion that included targets and bomb times.

He added: “Nothing against journalists, but you ain’t supposed to be on that thing.”

But he also held to the Trump administration line that the leaked conversation wasn’t dangerous, even though attack specifics were included.

“The Pentagon has made it clear that nothing on there would have endangered the lives or the mission,” Rubio said. “There were no war plans on there.”

Some 53 people, including children, were killed in the strikes that day.

Retired U.S. Army General Barry McCaffery said in a statement on social media Monday that sharing sensitive military information on Signal, a hackable messaging encryption app available to the public, would expose the information to foreign intelligence and would risk lives.

He called pending U.S. military operations among the “most sensitive” intelligence, adding: “In this case, we’re talking about the lives of Air Force and Navy fliers” involved in the strikes, he emphasized.

McCaffery insisted that a military official in a similar situationwould face a court martial if an unsecured app was used to communicate such information.

@msnbc Retired U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey reacts to The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg's story about being accidentally added to a Signal group chat with members of President Trump’s administration as they discussed plans to launch airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen. Goldberg was unsure the chat was authentic and exited the conversation after personally concluding it was real. “At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain,” the National Security Council said in a statement to NBC News and the White House said it is reviewing the incident. ♬ original sound - MSNBC

Just days after the Signal chat, the Pentagon issued a warning that Russian hackers had cracked the app, and that no one should use Signal to communicate important information.

The advisory statedthat "Russian professional hacking groups are employing the 'linked devices' feature to spy on encrypted conversations." It also noted that Google has also identified Russian hackers who are targeting "Signal Messenger to spy on persons of interest."