Jimmy Kimmel roasts Roseanne Barr over wild Mar-a-Lago speech

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at comedian Roseanne Barr after her bizarre Mar-A-Lago rant telling students to drop out of college.

The late show host shared a clip of Barr addressing a camera, telling students to “do me a favour” and “please drop out of college because it’s going to ruin your lives”.

She claimed that colleges “don’t teach you nothing good” and are nothing but “devil-worshipping, baby blood-drinking Democrat donors”.

After her call to action, she offered up her help: “E-mail me or Twitter me or whatever you call me and I’ll help you with your life, but you’ve got to get out of college.”

She signed off the video with a “love ya,” followed by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! producers framing the wild speech as a new episode of The Conners sitcom, the spin-off of Barr’s axed TV show Roseanne.

Roseanne Barr has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live before, speaking on how her TV character supported Trump ( Jimmy Kimmel Live! )

“Seems like she’s doing great,” Kimmel chuckled. “I remember a time when Roseanne was a big Democrat donor. She campaigned for Bill Clinton, she gave lots of money… Of course, I remember a time when Donald Trump was a Democrat, too.”

Barr headlined a “star-studded fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago,” hosted by Donald Trump on Wednesday night for, as Kimmel put it, “a Maga robot named Kari Lake.”

Ms Lake’s fundraiser broke records after she managed to receive over $1m in donations, setting the record for the most cash fundraised at Mar-A-Lago by a non-incumbent Senate candidate, Ms Lake’s team said in a press release.

Roseanne Barr headlined Kari Lake’s fundraiser at Mar-A-Lago on Wednesday ( Getty )

Ahead of the event, Barr posted on X at Ms Lake, telling her she was “on my way to Maralago to help support the great [Kari Lake].”

“We must try to vote our way out of this for at least one last year,” she added, while Ms Lake posted in response “I can’t wait to see you!”

Barr was fired from the revival of her self-titled sitcom Roseanne in 2018, which was then cancelled by ABC, after she posted a racist tweet about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett.

Before the show was cancelled, Barr appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the sitcom, and discussed how her own character would be supporting Mr Trump, and claimed she was once upon a time friends with Hillary Clinton, but things changed after she disagreed with her foreign policy.

Barr has become known to make other controversial remarks in recent years, even getting a podcast episode pulled last year from YouTube after it violated hate speech policies. In the episode, she used the Holocaust and Jewish people to make a point about political propaganda.