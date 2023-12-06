Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robert F Kennedy Jr has revealed that he travelled twice on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet.

In an interview with Fox News, the presidential candidate said that he flew on the private jet with Epstein twice along with his wife and children.

“I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times. I was on it in 1993 and I was on it when I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter,” Mr Kennedy Jr said.

“My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach, so I went down and then on another occasion I flew again with my family with, I think, four of my children and Mary [Richardson Kennedy] my wife to Rapid City, South Dakota to go fossil hunting for a weekend.”

Mr Kennedy said on Jesse Watters Primetime: “But otherwise I was never on his jet alone. I have been very open about this from the beginning. This was in ‘93. So it was 30 years ago, way before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s nefarious issues and I agree with you that this information should be released.

“We should get real answers on what happened to Jeffrey Epstein. And any of the high-level political people that he was involved with, all of that should be open to the public.”

Mr Kennedy, popularly known as RFK Jr, is the nephew of the 35th president John F Kennedy and is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election after a brief run as a Democrat.

In 2021, the independent presidential candidate was identified as one of several prominent individuals listed as passengers on Epstein’s plane. The private jet was frequently used to ferry guests to the financier’s personal Caribbean retreat, Little Saint James.

Epstein’s private jet, Boeing 727, was dubbed the “Lolita Express” by several media outlets after allegations emerged that it was used to transport underage girls to various properties owned by the multi-millionaire.

A spokesperson for Mr Kennedy told Newsweek in November that he had “flown one time on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane. It was in 1993 from [New York City] to Palm Beach [Florida] to visit RFK Jr’s mom for Easter”.

The spokesperson added: “Mary, Kennedy’s wife, and two of their kids were on the flight. Mary knew Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who learned that they were going to Palm Beach for Easter and offered their family a ride.”

Mary Richardson Kennedy passed away in 2012. Mr Kennedy is now married to Cheryl Hines.