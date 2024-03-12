Watch: Robert Hur testifies on classified Biden documents investigation

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Robert Hur, the justice department special counsel investigating Joe Biden’s possession of classified documents, testifies to the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, 12 March.

The former Trump administration appointee was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland brought as a special counsel to investigate how classified documents ended up at the 81-year-old US president's former Washington, DC office and his Wilmington, Delaware home.

In the report released by Mr Garland last month, Mr Hur reccomended Mr Biden not be charged for mishandling the documents.

Mr Hur cited Mr Biden's age and memory as his reasoning for not indicting him, as he believed jurors would view him as a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory”.

The special counsel painted Mr Biden as unable to remember specific dates, such as when his late son, Beau Biden, passed away from brain cancer.

It comes as transcripts of Mr Biden’s two-day interview with Department of Justice investigators revealed that he had a much more accurate memory of past events than described in the report released by Mr Hur.

The transcripts of interviews conducted in October 2023 take up 268 pages and show a more detailed picture of Mr Biden’s capabilities than how was written in Mr Hur's report.

Regarding his son, Mr Biden remembered the exact date of Beau's death and other people in the room mentioned the year.