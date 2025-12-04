‘I’ve killed more people than Jeffrey Dahmer,’ boasts Osama bin Laden Navy SEAL after Piers Morgan guest blasts Hegseth
Robert O’Neill, the former U.S. Navy SEAL who was part of the elite military unit responsible for assassinating Osama bin Laden, clashed with guests on Morgan’s show
The former U.S. Navy SEAL who was part of the elite military unit responsible for assassinating Osama bin Laden boasted that he has “killed more people than Jeffrey Dahmer” in a heated exchange on a panel show about the military action on Venezuelan “drug boats.”
Robert O’Neill, a member of SEAL Team Six who claimed he was the one to kill bin Laden, clashed with guests Wednesday on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored after the discussion turned to the lethal September airstrikes on an alleged Venezuelan “drug boat” in the Caribbean.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is battling accusations of “war crimes” after it emerged that a second strike was ordered on two survivors on Sept. 2 and a U.S. admiral who ordered the second hit briefed concerned lawmakers about the operation Thursday.
Qasim Rashid, a human rights lawyer and former Democratic congressional candidate, told the panel that President Donald Trump and Hegseth “have killed more people than Jeffrey Dahmer,” the serial killer and cannibal.
Dahmer killed 17 men and boys in a sickening crime spree spanning 1978 to 1991.
“Dude, I've killed more people than Jeffrey Dahmer and I don't think I'm a bad guy,” O’Neill bragged to Rashid.
O’Neill was asked by Morgan for his take on the Trump administration’s lethal strikes on the vessel.
“If these are designated terrorist organizations, hitting them with a drone strike…is within legal authorization and they have teams of lawyers telling them that too,” said O’Neill, adding that he “didn’t have a problem” with the strikes.
He then raised the case of Anwar al-Awlaki, an al-Qaeda leader born in the U.S., whose assassination in Yemen was ordered by the Obama administration in 2011.
“We killed an American in 2011 in Yemen in a drone strike. He wasn't convicted by a jury,” O’Neill said. “Then we killed his son two weeks later. President Obama was in charge. So not a lot of hullabaloo about that…”
Later, O’Neill then took his remark about Dahmer a step further in a post on social media.
“Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people. Gotta pump those numbers up,” he wrote on X. “Those are rookie numbers.”
His comments come as Admiral “Mitch” Bradley gave lawmakers a closed-door briefing Thursday over the “double tape” strike on the alleged drug boat in September.
Emerging from the briefing, Democratic Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said a video of the strike was “one of the most troubling things” he has seen during his time in public service.
