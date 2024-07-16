Watch live: RNC delegates arrive for day two as Nikki Haley addresses convention

Support truly

Watch live as delegates arrive for day two of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday, 16 July.

Nikki Haley is due to address the event after initially saying she was not planning on attending.

However, hours after Donald Trump was injured during an assassination attempt on Sunday, her office later confirmed that she would speak.

Mr Trump was shot in the ear as he addressed a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old volunteer fire chief, died in the shooting while trying to protect his family at the rally.

The former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor was a major rival against the former president in the 2024 primary contest, but dropped out in March.

Two months later she said that she would vote for Mr Trump, and last week she announced she would instruct her convention delegates to vote for her former challenger.

It comes after Mr Trump announced JD Vance as his running mate on Monday.

The Ohio senator recently said that, under a Labour government, Britain could be “the first truly Islamist country” with a nuclear weapon.

In response, Angela Rayner has said she “does not recognise” JD Vance’s claim.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, 16 July, the deputy prime minister said: “I think he said quite a lot of fruity things in the past.

Ms Rayner added that she looked forward to meeting Mr Vance if the former president is re-elected.