The chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, appeared on Fox News last week saying that the attack on Israel by Hamas militants is a “great opportunity for our candidates to contrast where Republicans have stood with Israel time and time again and Joe Biden has been weak”.

She quickly faced criticism following her comments on Saturday.

“She carries the water for Trump who fuels Jew hatred every day. And now says the murder of hundreds [of] Jews is a great opportunity for her fellow low travelers. What a reprehensible person,” attorney Daniel Miller wrote on X.

Another user of the platform added: “How thoughtful of Israel to be attacked by Hamas so Republican candidates for POTUS can uselessly attack President Biden for political points.”

“This is all you need to know about how much Republicans really care about Israel,” Janet Johnson wrote.

Mike Schoemer, a communications specialist, said Ms McDaniel’s comments revealed, “what’s wrong with politics in a nutshell. Rally to protect human life? Nah. This is an ‘opportunity’. Disgusting”.

Ray Wert, a former staffer for ex-Michigan governor and current Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and head of the content sales department at Gawker Media, added: “Shame on @GOPChairwoman for cravenly trying to turn more than 200 dead Israelis into ‘a great opportunity’ for @GOP candidates.”

The Independent has reached out to the RNC for comment.

This comes as at least nine Americans have been killed following the attacks on Israel by Hamas, prompting a full siege and blockade of the Gaza Strip.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine US citizens,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson said on Monday. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities.”

Regarding Americans being taken hostage by militants, the spokesperson said that “there are US citizens unaccounted for. We are closely monitoring information about hostages taken by Hamas,” according to The New York Times.

Three days into the attack, Israel has said that its border with the Gaza Strip has not yet been fully secured, but added that Israeli forces have taken control of the communities targeted by Hamas, according to the BBC.

Hamas fighters shot civilians on sight. The Israeli military has said that some militants may still be entering the country.

At least 700 Israelis and 500 Palestinians have been killed so far. Ten British citizens are dead or missing.

Hamas is holding dozens of people hostage, mostly situated in Gaza. A spokesperson for Hamas said that four hostages had been killed by airstrikes from Israel, but this information is yet to be confirmed. The militants claimed to be holding more than 130 Israeli civilians and soldiers captive in Gaza.