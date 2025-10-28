Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Riley Gaines, the former collegiate swimmer turned Republican activist, traded barbs with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on social media that amounted to personal attacks after claiming the New York lawmaker was destroying the country.

Gaines, 25, began the feud with Ocasio-Cortez Sunday after claiming, on X, that the United States was being “destroyed from within” by the New York congresswoman, as well as New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and Senator Bernie Sanders.

Ocasio-Cortez, 36, responded by insulting Gaines with a personal attack, telling the former collegiate swimmer that if she “channeled all this anger into swimming faster,” then she “wouldn’t have come in fifth.”

It was a reference to Gaines tying for fifth place in a collegiate swimming competition with Lia Thomas, a transgender woman whose participation in the race Gaines has repeatedly criticzed.

Gaines has become an outspoken conservative activist and President Donald Trump supporter, using the momentum of outrage against transgender athletes competing in sports to build a base of like-minded people. In addition to a large social media following, Gaines has a podcast with OutKick.

open image in gallery Riley Gaines, a former competitive swimmer, has become an outspoken conservative activist since tying for fifth place with a transgender woman in a collegiate race ( Getty Images )

She’s no stranger to feuding with high-profile people on social media, especially over inclusionary policies. Earlier this year, she got into a spat with Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles

Gaines did not leave the feud with Ocasio-Cortez there.

She responded on X, calling Ocasio-Cortez a “misogynistic dunce” and later went on Fox News show The Ingraham Angle to challenge the New York Democrat to a debate.

“I want to honestly challenge AOC to a debate,” Gaines said. “She can defend socialism; I will defend capitalism. She can defend removing God; I will defend embracing a biblical worldview. She can defend child sacrifice; I will defend the sanctity of life.”

open image in gallery Ocasio-Cortez (right) is among the progressive lawmakers who are often targeted by Republicans for being ‘radical’ leftists ( Getty Images )

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the clip of Gaines on X: “And I would like to challenge this person to get a real job.”

Gaines shot back at Ocasio-Cortez, pointing out that the lawmaker was “jobless” due to the government shutdown.

“And I guess I’ll take that as a no (which is to be expected when your positions are indefensible on virtually every issue),” Gaines taunted.

The conservative activist continued to hit back at Ocasio-Cortez on X, telling the lawmaker that being a mother is “a real job” and encouraged Ocasio-Cortez to have children to be more empathetic. She also reposted statements from other conservatives defending her against Ocasio-Cortez.