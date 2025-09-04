RFK Jr claims the US is the ‘sickest country in the world’ as he spars with Democrats over vaccines and healthcare

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr sparred with Democratic senators about the mass exodus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kennedy’s recent actions on vaccines.

Kennedy testified before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday, where he defended his recent actions at the department, which includes the National Institutes of Health and the CDC.

“If we don’t end this chronic disease, we are the sickest country in the world,” he said. “That’s why we have to fire people at CDC. They did not do their job. This was their job to keep us healthy.”

Last week, the Trump administration fired Susan Monarez, whom President Donald Trump had nominated to lead the agency. That triggered a resignation from other top officials at the center.

But many Democratic senators criticized him for his lack of understanding about public health and elevating conspiracy theorists.

“Republicans on the committee had a chance to prevent the public health train wreck that Mr. Kennedy has engineered,” Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said during the hearing.

Before the hearing began, Wyden and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) released a 54-page report about Kennedy’s mismanagement of the department. Others have criticized Kennedy for sowing distrust in public health agencies.

At the beginning of the hearing, Kennedy mentioned David Rose, the officer killed when a gunman opened fire on the CDC’s office in Atlanta. But Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) faulted Kennedy.

“Secretary Kennedy was too busy fishing to speak out promptly about an attack on this sensitive federal facility and its workers in Georgia and the death of a police officer, which was disgraceful and unforgivable,” Ossoff told reporters.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), who repeatedly grilled Kennedy during his confirmation hearing, criticized Kennedy for dismissing every member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in June.

“This is the last thing our parents need, by the way, as kids are going back to school is to have the kind of confusion and expense and scarcity that you are creating as a result of your ideology,” he said. Kennedy in turn shot back and criticized Bennet.

“All the evidence is transparent for the first time in history and you were never there complaining when the pharmaceutical companies were picking those people and then running their products with no safety testing,” Kennedy said.

The hearing also got testy at times, with protesters interrupting the hearing at the beginning, which triggered Chairman Mike Crapo to say that the committee would recess if any more occurred. At one point, Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington cited how Kennedy canceled $500 million in vaccine development projects that use mRNA technology through Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

“I’m happy to have a detailed discussion with you, you’re so wrong on your facts,” Kennedy said, which led to Cantwell to shoot back.

“You’re interrupting me, and sir, you’re a charlatan, that’s what you are,” she said. “You’re the ones who conflate chronic disease with the need for vaccines.”

Kennedy, the son of the late Democratic attorney general and New York senator Robert F. Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy, has long promoted the idea that vaccines cause autism. He also loudly criticized the process for and mandates for the Covid-19 vaccine. All but one Republican senator supported Kennedy’s nomination to lead the nation’s top health agency.

But during the hearing, many of the Republicans criticized Kennedy’s practices.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, the top Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, criticized Kennedy for not supporting the Covid-19 vaccine with his organization the Children’s Health Defense. Cassidy said at the beginning of his questioning that Trump deserved the Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed which developed the Covid-19 vaccine.

Cassidy, a physician for many years before he became a senator, also flagged an email from a fellow doctor saying doctors were confused about who could receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I would say, effectively, we're denying people vaccine,” he said, to which Kennedy said “you’re wrong.”

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new round of Covid-19 vaccines for people 65 and older and for people who are younger who have underlying conditions that could make them more vulnerable to Covid-19. That has created confusion among pharmacies about who is eligible.

But Cassidy was not the only Republican who criticized Kennedy. Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, who is also a physician, said he worried about Kennedy’s recent changes in policy.

“The public has seen measles outbreaks, leadership at the National Institutes of Health questioning the use of mRNA vaccines, the recently-confimed director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fired, Americans don’t know who to rely on,” the Wyoming Republican said. “If we’re going to make America healthy again, we can’t allow public health to be undermined.”

In addition, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who is not seeking re-election, criticized Kennedy for the firing of Monarez despite Kennedy previously praising her and also cited Kennedy’s previous statements that he would empower the scientists to do their job and that he would not impose his beliefs on the department.

“That, again, seems to be contradictory to the firing of a CDC director, the canceling of mRNA research contracts, firing advisory board members, attempting to stall NIH funding, eliminating for I think half a billion dollars for further mRNA research, and I just want an answer for it,” he said.

The hearing came at a crucial time for the department. ACIP will meet later this month. In addition, Kennedy is set to release his report about the supposed “autism epidemic” this month after Trump tasked him with doing so, even as there is scant evidence of a full-blown epidemic of the developmental disability.