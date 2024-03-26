Watch live: RFK Jr announces running mate for presidential bid

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Robert F Kennedy Jr unveils his running mate on Tuesday, 26 March.

The independent politician needs a running mate to qualify for the ballot in multiple states.

Ahead of today's event in Oakland, Mr Kennedy and his team circulated the names of several contenders, including celebrities with no political experience.

Names included NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “Dirty Jobs” star Mike Rowe and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura, who was a wrestler and actor.

Nicole Shanahan, a lawyer and philanthropist who bankrolled a Super Bowl advertisement for Mr Kennedy, has been subject to the most speculation.

As Mr Kennedy does not have the backing of a party, he faces a difficult task of getting on the ballot and differing rules across the 50 states.He needs to select a running mate as around half of US states need him to choose one before he can apply for ballot access.