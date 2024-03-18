Kennedy family members burn RFK Jr with White House visit heaping praise on Biden

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members of the Kennedy family seemingly snubbed Robert F Kennedy Jr on Sunday with a visit to the White House in which they heaped praise on President Joe Biden.

Multiple members of the famous clan joined the president for a St Patrick’s Day celebration over the weekend.

RFK Jr, who is currently running as an independent candidate in the 2024 election, was notably absent.

To add insult to injury, several Kennedy members – who have previously made it very clear they don’t support RFK Jr’s presidential campaign – took to social media to share photos of the event and to voice their support for Mr Biden.

“It’s not enough to wish the world were better, you must make the world better,” Kerry Kennedy, the younger sister of RFK Jr wrote in a post on X.

“@POTUS President Biden, you make the world better,” she added, alongside a photo of several generations of the Kennedy family with the president.

“Small family gathering this afternoon!” Joe Kennedy III, the independent presidential candidate’s nephew, chimed in.

It’s not the first time RFK Jr has been publicly snubbed by his own family.

Robert F Kennedy Jr (AP)

Following his announcement that he was running for president, his family members released a statement denouncing him as “dangerous” and “perilous for our country”.

“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” Kerry Kennedy wrote on behalf of four members of the illustrious political dynasty.

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg also previously condemned his cousin, calling him an “embarrassment” to the family name.

“He’s trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame,” Mr Schlossberg said.

RFK Jr has previously been accused of amplifying conspiracy theories — most notably about the Covid vaccine.

He was accused of making baseless claims that vaccines are linked to brain disorders. He also claimed that the virus which causes Covid-19 was “ethnically targeted” and was “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people”.

The son of the late US senator Robert F Kennedy initially filed candidacy papers for the Democratic nomination with the FEC in April, but later switched to running as an independent candidate.

In October, he admitted during a Fox News interview that his decision “was very painful” and “leaving the party of my family is very, very difficult”.

“It was a choice that I didn’t feel that I had a choice about,” he added.

Despite his family’s close ties to the Democratic party, polls show that far more Republicans than Democrats have a favourable opinion of RFK Jr, according to The AP.

Experts have predicted that he could capture 24 per cent of the vote in November, taking away millions of votes from both Democrats and Republicans.

Allies of Mr Biden have dismissed his campaign as “unserious”.