Intruder arrested twice at Robert F Kennedy Jr home after trying to climb fence

A man who was arrested after he climbed a fence at the home of presidential hopeful Robert F Kennedy Jr was detained for a second time when he immediately returned to the residence following his release.

According to Mr Kennedy’s campaign, security officials for Mr Kennedy had raised concerns about the individual “several times in recent months” following “alarming” communincations he had sent.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, the campaign said in a statement. “Protectors from Gavin de Becker & Associates (GDBA) detected and detained the intruder, who asked to see the candidate. The intruder was turned over to the LAPD,” the statement read.

“After being released from police custody, the man immediately returned to the Kennedy residence and was arrested again. The candidate was home at the time of both arrests.

“GDBA had notified the Secret Service about this specific obsessed individual several times in recent months and shared alarming communications he has sent to the candidate.”

Mr Kennedy has previously complained about the White House’s decision not to grant him official protection from the Secret Service. At a campaign event last month a heavily-armed man was arrested while posing as a member of his security detail.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time, Mr Kennedy said he was “the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.” A statement put out following the incidents on Wednesday echoed this sentiment.

“Over several months, the campaign submitted formal requests for Secret Service protection, yet US Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas has refused to approve the protection.

“Every presidential administration for 55 years has afforded early protection to candidates who requested it. The Biden administration is the sole outlier.”

The Secret Service website outlines who they are able to protect, which includes, “major presidential and vice presidential candidates, and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election”.

Mr Kennedy’s father, Robert F Kennedy, and his uncle, President John F Kennedy, were both assassinated in the 1960s.

The environmental lawyer and conspiracy theorist originally filed candidacy papers for the Democratic nomination with the FEC in April, though allies of president Joe Biden had dismissed his campaign as “unserious”. However earlier this month he announced that he would be running instead as an independent candidate.

Following his announcement, Mr Kennedy’s sister, Kerry Kennedy, issued a statement condemning his presidential run as “dangerous” and “perilous for our country.”