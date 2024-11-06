RFK Jr warns he plans on clearing out entire departments of the FDA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Robert F Kennedy Jr, a likely political appointee in Trump’s new government, has already announced his intentions to clear out departments of the Federal Drug Administration.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to let the former independent presidential candidate take over health, food and medicines government sectors during his second administration despite his much-derided obsession with debunked conspiracies.

Those agencies could include the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“There are entire departments like the nutrition department at the FDA that have to go,” Kennedy told MSNBC just hours after Trump’s historic win, saying certain departments are not doing their job or protecting children.

“Why do we have Fruit Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients and you go to Canada and it’s got two or three,” he added.

Kennedy, an anti-vaccine proponent, said he does not plan to eliminate federal agencies if it requires congressional approval but does plan to terminate some top-level service workers.

Trump has said he will let RFK Jr loose on healthcare ( Getty Images )

The conspiracy theorist has made controversial statements about what he plans to do as a cabinet member, including removing fluoride from tap water, considered to be one of the greatest advancements of the last 100 years.

“I’m not going to compel anybody to take it out, but I’m going to advise the water district about their legal liability, their legal obligation, to their constituents,” Kennedy told MSNBC, adding he does not plan to take away anyone’s vaccines.

Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign in August and endorsed Trump. He is the nephew of President John F Kennedy and son of former senator and attorney general Robert F Kennedy. Both of the men were assassinated.

Trump has about 70 days to make a transition plan and hasn’t publicly said what Kennedy’s role will be on his cabinet. The president-elect is expected to announce his appointees in the coming months.