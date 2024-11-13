‘Just poison’: RFK Jr’s verdict on Donald Trump’s diet is in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Robert F Kennedy Jr called the food that President-elect Donald Trump eats “just poison” during a podcast appearance this week.

Trump’s affection for fast food is well documented, including a widely publicized photo op pretending to work as a fry cook at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania during his presedential campaign.

Kennedy, an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, reaffirmed Trump’s obsession with McDonald’s during his appearance on The Joe Polish Show, but is less than impressed with his diet.

“The stuff that he eats is really bad,” he told the marketing industry podcaster. The live recording of the episode was released on Tuesday.

“Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison,” he said of Trump’s plane. “You have a choice between—you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible.”

Kennedy said that one of Trump’s friends claimed that he had never seen the former president drink water, and noted Trump’s widely known affinity for Diet Coke.

“And then he [drinks] Diet Coke,” Kennedy said, according to The Daily Beast. “I was with Dana White the other day... he’s very close to Trump, they’ve had a relationship for 20 years through UFC. He said that sometimes he’ll sit through a fight with Trump—and he’s [there for] five hours [during] the fight—and said he has never seen Trump drink a glass of water. Never.”

Donald Trump affinity for McDonald's is well known. ( Getty Images )

Trump’s granddaughter Kai shared a behind-the-scenes vlog from Mar-a-Lago with footage from election night, showing Trump drinking what appears to be a glass of coke as an aide hands over takeout food.

Kennedy initially ran in the Democratic primary before launching an independent campaign. He dropped out of the race in August and endorsed Trump.

During the podcast, Kennedy also told Polish that Trump at times goes days without sleeping.

“He has this extraordinary energy and the last day we were with him he was up 48 hours, so when he gave his acceptance speech he had been up 48 hours, literally 48 hours with no sleep,” Kennedy said of the 78-year-old Trump.

“I’m 70, I feel like I have a lot of endurance, but overnight at this point... I could do that a lot when I was a kid, but he does it all the time,” he added.